Monday, September 18, 2023
Kim Kardashian scolds son Saint for inappropriate gesture towards paparazzi

Kim Kardashian appeared to be in full mom mode as the reality TV star was seen scolding her baby boy, Saint, for using an inappropriate hand gesture against the paparazzi.

The 42-year-old actress was spotted in the parking lot of the car after the seven-year-old got schooled by his mom for holding his middle finger towards the paparazzi.

The Skims founder rocked a strapless black top and blue baggy jeans and clutched onto her black bag and mobile.

 She completed her ensemble by wearing a wristwatch and black sunglasses on her eyes

According to Page Six, the trio came under the radar of the paparazzi in the parking lot of an Island restaurant. 

Saint, still wearing his baseball shirt, made inappropriate gestures (displaying his middle finger towards the photographers) and was spotted chuckling afterward, which led to his mom schooling him to behave. 

