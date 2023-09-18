Olivia Rodrigo finds universal appeal in her music beyond Gen Z

Olivia Rodrigo recently revealed that she loved how her music is relatable to every age group and is enjoyed by everyone rather than just teenagers.

Most of Olivia's tracks reflect on the ups and downs of life and the overwhelming feelings that bubble up during the final years of adolescence.

The 20-year-old pop star finds it interesting that the relatability factor of her songs extends beyond Gen Z.

In an interview with People Magazine, Olivia spoke candidly about her experience interacting with her fans, saying that she loves interacting with fellow-aged fans and learning about their struggles.

She adds, "It's more exciting to see those girls' dads expressing, 'Wow, I remember when I was going through heartbreak'."

Rodrigo said that people who take her teenage music more seriously bring her a certain type of comfort.

The pop sensation just recently (last week) released the follow-up to her 2021 debut album, Sour. The follow-up is a sophomore album titled Guts.

The first single, Vampire, from the album, topped the Billboard Hot 100 on its release and was performed by the songstress during her appearance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).