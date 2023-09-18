David Beckham roasts close pal Guy Ritchie with culinary skills

David Beckham and his wife Victoria had a luxury experience at Guy Ritchie's £50,000 BBQ tents earlier this year

David Beckham engaged in some good-natured teasing at the expense of his close friend Guy Ritchie on Monday, poking fun at Guy's culinary skills.

The former Manchester United and England footballer, 48, took to social media to showcase his prowess in the kitchen, all in good spirits, and playfully suggested that Guy might be envious.

In the photos shared, David was seen enthusiastically preparing a meal, including baking two poussins and demonstrating his culinary talents by expertly frying whelks with beer.

Earlier this year, David and his wife Victoria had a unique experience spending the night in one of Guy's extravagant £50,000 BBQ tents, an event the former footballer described as "unbelievable."

This "double tent" is designed to accommodate up to 20 guests, although David's evening seemed to be a more intimate gathering, as he gave his fans a glimpse of his cooking skills.

Sharing a photo of the fish grilling alongside a generous serving of vegetables, David expressed his amazement at the cooking experience, labeling it as "unbelievable."

He also shared images of the exterior of the cooker, praising it as "by far the best fish I've ever eaten" and a "thing of beauty."

Clearly, David was thoroughly impressed and found it to be a sight of unmatched .