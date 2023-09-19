 
menu menu menu
health
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Long Covid-19 and children; what you should know?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

People wearing face masks cross a road amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore. — Reuters/File
People wearing face masks cross a road amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore. — Reuters/File

Researchers found in their new study that children are not likely to develop long Covid compared to adults who can experience months-lasting symptoms after contracting the infection, leading to a number of health difficulties. 

This led to concern about the well-being of children, were they to develop long Covid, and its adverse impacts on their health. But this concern was eased as the study revealed that not all the kids may develop this long Covid.

The study published in Jama Paediatrics noted that the rate of long Covid is incredibly rare in children.

For the research, experts analysed data from 1,026 children with a mean age of 10.5 years and suggested parents to observe the symptoms every two weeks for 76 weeks.

Children who experienced a positive PCR test for a Covid-19 infection, new symptoms that started three months after a positive PCR test for the virus, and signs that lasted for at least eight weeks after they started were considered to have long-Covid.

If four weeks without symptoms passed, then they were considered resolved.

After having Covid-19, the common signs included a sore throat (68%), stuffy nose (62%), headache (52%), cough (42%), fever (42%) and fatigue (35%).

On the other hand, researchers discovered that these symptoms started to become better within 10 weeks after a positive PCR test.

In the research, only one child was found to have met the conditions of long Covid explained by the World Health Organization.

For having long Covid, the symptoms must last for two months after the initial infection, according to WHO.

Researchers in their study maintained that long Covid numbers were "strikingly low" in the children, noting that "most children experienced a resolution of symptoms within two weeks of infection."

Dr William Schaffner, infectious disease specialist and professor of medicine at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, tells Yahoo Life, said: "The symptoms these children had were also relatively minor compared to the spectrum of symptoms of long Covid in adults."

"Those can include brain fog, aches and pains, and a real inability to be able to function in society."

Infectious disease expert Dr Amesh A Adalja told Yahoo Life that "it's been clear for some time that long Covid is not a very common occurrence in children."

According to Schaffner, this doesn't mean that families shouldn't take precautions against Covid-19. He emphasised the importance of getting kids the new updated Covid-19 vaccine.

"We know that vaccination not only prevents severe Covid, it contributes to a reduction in long Covid," he stated.

"I wouldn't allow this one study all by itself to discourage you from vaccinating your children."

Adalja also told parents to monitor their children's symptoms after they recover from the disease, if they happen to get the virus.

"If a child does experience symptoms three months after recovery, [you] can try and make an appointment with a long Covid clinic," he says. But Adalja says this isn't something most parents will need to worry about.

"Parents should be reassured that long Covid, while a societal problem, [is] not a very major pediatric problem," noted.

More From Health:

Medical experts dumbfounded as COVID-19 symptoms become milder

Medical experts dumbfounded as COVID-19 symptoms become milder
Counselling Corner: Geo.tv launches weekly advice column

Counselling Corner: Geo.tv launches weekly advice column
Do you know key to a longer life? It may surprise you

Do you know key to a longer life? It may surprise you
India's Kerala on high alert after deadly Nipah virus outbreak — but what is it?

India's Kerala on high alert after deadly Nipah virus outbreak — but what is it?
Pig-to-human kidney experiment sets new record with hope for organ transplant patients

Pig-to-human kidney experiment sets new record with hope for organ transplant patients
Long sittings may cause risk of dementia: study

Long sittings may cause risk of dementia: study
How turmeric can help treat indigestion

How turmeric can help treat indigestion
US panel urges at least one mRNA shot for all Americans this year

US panel urges at least one mRNA shot for all Americans this year
Sleep-wake therapy offers new hope for teenagers, study says

Sleep-wake therapy offers new hope for teenagers, study says

2 minutes of post-meal walking can reduce blood sugar

2 minutes of post-meal walking can reduce blood sugar
Researchers amazed as weight loss drug proves promising in diabetes treatment

Researchers amazed as weight loss drug proves promising in diabetes treatment
Jill Biden contracts COVID-19; Biden's travel plans uncertain

Jill Biden contracts COVID-19; Biden's travel plans uncertain