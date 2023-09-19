Rihanna and A$AP Rocky unveil first photos with baby son Riot Rose

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky proudly introduce baby son Riot Rose to the public

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who recently welcomed their newborn son Riot Rose in August, are beaming with joy as they proudly introduce their latest addition to the world through an incredibly adorable photo shoot at home.

The musical power couple, accompanied by their other child RZA, posed for some heartwarming pictures.

The Mayers exude happiness, making them one of the most attractive families in Hollywood.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky coordinated their fashion choices, with Rihanna donning a royal-blue denim button-down while A$AP Rocky sported jeans paired with a vibrant green flannel shirt, creating a cohesive look.

Little RZA, dressed in jeans as well, looks absolutely adorable in his ensemble. As for Riot, he's giving his older brother some tough competition in the cuteness department.

Swaddled in a blanket, Riot sports a salmon-colored onesie, adding to his undeniable charm.

This marks the first appearance of Rihanna since giving birth, and it goes without saying that she looks stunningly beautiful.

The Work singer made the thrilling announcement during the opening moments of her Super Bowl performance in February. She revealed her pregnancy by tenderly caressing her stomach and lowering the zipper of her outfit, which consisted of a jumpsuit worn over a snug-fitting bodysuit and a sculpted bandeau, unveiling her baby bump to the world.

"She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment," a source told PEOPLE in February about Rihanna's parenting style. "She is the happiest she has ever been."