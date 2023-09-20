 
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Faizan Lakhani

Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest Pakistani to scale Manaslu’s 'true summit'

Faizan Lakhani

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif. — Provided by the reporter
KARACHI: Record-breaking Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif has successfully scaled the "true summit" of Mount Manaslu, the 8,163-metre high and world's 8th-highest peak.

The 21-year-old mountaineer from Lahore reached the highest point of Manaslu at 5:01am PKT on Wednesday morning, his father Kashif Salman confirmed to Geo News.

By achieving this feat, he has also become the youngest Pakistani to climb the "true summit" of Manaslu.

This was the second time Shehroze scaled this mountain, which is part of Nepalese-Himalyas. He had first climbed Manaslu in September 2021, but two days after the summit, it was revealed that the actual summit point — which was later identified as the "true summit," — was a few metres ahead then the spot that was considered the summit point.

Although the mountaineering authorities in Nepal had endorsed Shehroze's previous climb and had issued him the certificate for Manaslu, the mountaineer had announced that he wouldn't include that in his record and he would return to Manaslu again to reach the true summit.

Shehroze returned to Manaslu last week and started his expedition on Sunday night. He kicked off the final push last night and reached the top in the early morning.

Shehroze is also the youngest climber in the world to summit 12 out of 14 eight-thousanders. He is now aiming to scale 8,188 metre-high Cho Oyu, the world's 6th highest mountain, and 8,027-metre Shishapangma, the 14th and last of all eight-thousanders in the world.

Shehroze Kashif is likely to travel to China later this month to attempt his two remaining peaks in his quest to be the world's youngest climber to scale all peaks of over 8,000m.

