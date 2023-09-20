Khloe Kardashian's latest giveaway under scrutiny: Is it legit?

Khloe Kardashian, the well-known reality star, recently made headlines as she announced an intriguing contest on her Instagram account. However, instead of the usual buzz and excitement, this contest has left many of her followers questioning its legitimacy and wondering about the winners.



In a video posted on Tuesday, the 39-year-old celebrity unveiled her collaboration with PR firm HighKey Clout, offering a giveaway of high-end designer products. The video featured Khloe proudly holding a Birkin bag and surrounded by other luxury items, including Gucci and Louis Vuitton bags. She enthusiastically exclaimed, "High Key and I are so excited to be giving away some fabulous prizes. This Berkin bag and all these other prizes could be yours."

While Khloe's announcement garnered attention, it also raised suspicions among some of her fans. Many expressed doubts about whether the contest would truly result in a legitimate winner.



One follower commented, "I often see these giveaways, but I really wonder if anyone ever wins these things." Another chimed in, stating, "They never seem to announce or reveal the winners, whereas even lotteries do." A third fan observed, "Does anyone else notice that these giveaways never seem to announce or post the winners?"

This is not the first time a member of the Kardashian family has faced scrutiny over social media giveaways. Last year, Khloe's older sister Kim and Scott Disick were embroiled in a $40 million lawsuit related to their promotion of luxury prizes in 2020, which were alleged to be part of a fraudulent lottery scheme.

The lawsuit implicated Kim, Scott, and the Australian company Curated in a giveaway that allegedly served as a cover for selling personal information to advertisers, according to TMZ. Initially, winners were promised $100,000, two first-class tickets to Los Angeles, and a three-night stay in Beverly Hills. However, as TMZ reported, once the winners were announced, their Instagram accounts swiftly transitioned from being public to private.

While sources close to Curated maintain that the contest was legitimate and have claimed to possess documentation to support this, the lawsuit presents a complex web of allegations and concerns.

In addition to addressing the contest's legitimacy, the lawsuit also delves into the issue of contestants being bombarded with hundreds of advertisements, some of which contain potentially offensive and unwanted content. As the lawsuit unfolds, questions are being raised not only about the Kardashian family but also about the broader ethics and transparency of social media giveaways in the digital age.