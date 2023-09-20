 
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Chris Evans gives rare peek into his personal life

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Chris Evans gives rare peek into his personal life
Chris Evans gives rare peek into his personal life 

Chris Evans was seemingly shy about sharing personal details. However, it was evident, he was a workaholic. But, now he is opting for something else more: pursuing hobbies.

In a chat with GQ, the Snowpiercer star revealed his spare time activities, “I’d like to just smoke a joint, put on some music, and like, get into pottery.”

Adding, “You know what I mean? Seth Rogen, what he’s doing. It’s good for you, man. You just go to your workshop and make something. And how satisfying, how simple, how quotidian."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Marvel star opened up about his ‘initially hesitant’ to get on his career’s biggest role, the Captain America.

“I remember in my late 20s having a real shift in how I felt on set, how I felt promoting films: a little more anxiety, a little more uncertainty,” he continued.

"You always end up questioning, Is this what I should be doing?"

On the billion-dollar question of returning to the superhero franchise, Chris said, “I’ll never say never, just because it was such a wonderful experience. But I’m also very precious with it. It’s something that I am very proud of.

And like I said, sometimes I can’t believe it even happened. And I wouldn’t want the black eye if it felt like a cash grab or if it didn’t live up to expectations or if it just felt like it wasn’t connected to that original thing.”

