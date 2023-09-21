Cardi B reacts to Offset's anniversary gesture: 'Thank you, I love you'

Cardi B and Offset, known for their fiery music careers, took a break from the spotlight to celebrate a significant milestone in their personal lives. On their sixth wedding anniversary, Cardi B shared a glimpse of the romantic surprise she received from her husband, Offset, through an Instagram video.

The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, showcased a lavish spread of roses and assorted flowers, beautifully arranged in their home, accompanied by a sea of candles. In the video, Cardi's heartfelt words were captured as she expressed her appreciation, saying, "Thank you, I love you," while highlighting a gold-plated "Happy Anniversary" note.

The couple's journey has been quite the rollercoaster ride. They started dating in early 2017 and publicly announced their engagement in October 2017. However, it was later revealed in June 2018 that they had secretly tied the knot in September 2017.



As the video continued, Cardi expressed her deep feelings for Offset, not just for the romantic gesture but for his unwavering support in various aspects of her life. She affectionately mentioned, "Thank you sooo much baby. Thank you for the flowers, the empowerment, the protection, and for being a great father to our children."

Cardi went on to share the qualities she adores in her husband, emphasizing their compatibility. She playfully joked about Offset being able to handle her strong personality, stating, "I love so many things about you. I love the fact that I’m with a grown a** man that’s going to provide, protect and help both of us GROW and can handle my mouth, my attitude, my confidence, my weakness, and all this A**!!"

The heartfelt tribute didn't stop there. Cardi expressed her admiration for Offset's attention to detail and his ability to truly understand her preferences. She shared, "MY FAVORITE FAVORITE FAVORITE thing about you is that you study me and always pay attention to what I’m into. From my favorite colors, my favorite brands to MY FAVORITE foods…"

As the video concluded, Cardi lovingly wished her husband a happy anniversary and acknowledged their mutual commitment to growth and understanding. This celebration comes at an exciting time for both artists, as they are preparing to release new albums, promising even more to look forward to from this power couple.