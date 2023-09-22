 
Friday, September 22, 2023
Sofi Turner and Joe Jonas face complex custody battle: Expert

Friday, September 22, 2023

 Sofi Turner and Joe Jonas face complex custody battle: Expert 

Sophie Turner earlier filed a lawsuit for the illegal retention of her daughters by her estranged husband, Joe Jonas, and demanded the immediate return of her kids to her home country, England. Joe Jonas fired back at the actress, saying that the kids were born in the USA and are therefore American citizens.

Now, experts are weighing in on the unfolding of events in the celebrity couple's divorce and child custody drama.

In an interview with Page Six, Aaron Richard Golub, who worked with several high-profile celebrities, including Gisele Bundchen, Brooker Shield, and Martin Scorsese, has said, "The estranged couple is heading towards a long court battle."

Aaron continued, "The case now includes three separate jurisdictions and two different legal systems (UK and USA), so it could get more complicated."

It was reported that Joe filed for divorce in Florida, and Turner filed a wrongful retention lawsuit in New York on Thursday, and now it has been revealed that Turner is planning to file a separate lawsuit in the UK.

The high-powered lawyer states that this custody drama will go on with appeals for years, and the children will suffer.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner share two kids, a daughter Willa whom they welcomed in July 2020, and another daughter, whose name hasn't been made public yet. 

