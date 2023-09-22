Kate Middleton suffered ‘irreparable’ damage after being dragged into ‘mucky saga’

Kate, the Princess of Wales, has always acted as the “peacemaker” in the Royal family, however, she still can’t find it in her heart to forgive Prince Harry.



Kate suffered “irreparable” damage after she was dragged into “mucky saga” by Harry, the Duke of Sussex, in his bombshell memoir Spare, claimed royal expert.

The Princess of Wales’ strained bond with Harry may never heal now as she is still very “disappointed” with him for publically criticising her.

In a chat with Fabulous, royal correspondent Katie Nicholl claimed that Kate Middleton has not recovered from the humiliation she faced after reading Spare.

"When you think of the personal revelations, and I think you can call them snide remarks made about Kate in Spare, Harry broke the one rule and that is staying silent on family matters,” she said.

“While Kate and Harry used to be very, very close, there's been a complete breakdown of that relationship,” the expert added.

"I don’t think Kate does angry. I think it is more a case of feeling very disappointed, very let down and feeling hurt knowing that she had no right of reply - and Harry knew full well she had no right of reply.

"I do know that William was very angry that Harry had drawn Kate into it when he felt Kate was blameless throughout.

“She acted very much as the peacekeeper, she tried to get the brothers back on an even keel and for Kate to be dragged into this mucky saga was upsetting for her and certainly did infuriate William."