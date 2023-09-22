 
Friday, September 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

‘No threat’: Bradley Cooper assures Tom Brady he won’t steal Irina Shayk 

Bradley Cooper has assured his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk’s new boyfriend Tom Brady that he won’t steal her away from him.

Clearly sending a message that there is “no threat” from his side, a source close to Cooper told Entertainment Tonight that he fully supports Irina Shayk over her new romance.

Speaking with the publication, the insider said the Maestro star has a “good, healthy co-parenting relationship" with the Russian model.

"They are close and both of them love and prioritize their daughter," the source added of Cooper and Shayk’s bond, who also shares a daughter together.

The insider then shed light on Cooper’s views on Shayk's romance with the former NFL quarterback, saying, the hunk "isn’t affected by Irina's dating life.”

“He's a happy person and wants her to be happy too. Tom isn't bothered by Irina and Bradley being close and there's no threat there,” the insider said.

Brady and Shayk sparked romance rumours after they were spotted getting cosy in a car after the model spend the night at athlete’s home in Los Angeles, back in July.

Amid rumours of their romance, an insider alleged that Shayk wants to get back together with Cooper and is only dating Brady to make the actor feel “jealous.”

