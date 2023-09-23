Angelica Ross dishes on Emma Roberts' boss behavior on 'AHS:1984' set

Angelica Ross, who recently came forward with accusations that Roberts made a derogatory comment about transgender individuals has chosen to share more about her experience collaborating with Emma Roberts on the television series American Horror Story: 1984.



Ross, the 42-year-old, while working on the FX series led by Ryan Murphy, provided additional insights into their professional association in a recent discussion with The Hollywood Reporter, which was published on Friday.

Discussing the specific moment when Roberts supposedly made the transphobic remark, Ross, who is transgender, shared with THR, "She had not allowed the makeup team to age her that much. We were supposed to be aged several years. So I knew from the makeup department about what was going on."



"So she comes to set and I’m like, 'Oh, you look rested.' And she goes, 'John [J. Gray, the director], Angelica’s being mean!' And he goes, 'Okay, ladies…' And she goes, 'Don’t you mean … lady?'"



"She goes, 'I was really just referring to myself.' I said, 'Don’t. Don’t do it,'" she added.

In the course of the conversation, Ross asserted that the Roberts assumed a leadership role on the set of 1984, even referring to her as "the boss" of the series.

Ross explained, "She had her trailer outside of the sound studio, not where all the other trailers were. She made sure that everything went through her. She would literally tell them what order we were filming scenes."

Following the discussion of their alleged exchange during an Instagram Live session earlier in the week, which was documented by an AHS fan account, Ross disclosed on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Roberts had reached out in an attempt to make amends. However, Ross characterized their conversation as "challenging."

Ross added, "The truth of the matter is, I know Emma’s got big balls. I’ve seen them on the set, so I’m not surprised that she called me. This girl is no damsel in distress, ever."

When Ross initially discussed the alleged incident with Roberts during an Instagram Live session, she only identified the actress using her first name and initials.

Ross expressed concerns that she might face retaliation if she reported the alleged incident, stating, "I know this because there was someone who spoke up about what she was doing, and they got repercussions from it.”

The Transparent alum also acknowledged that she no longer maintained contact with Roberts after their alleged encounter on set. The following day, Ross issued another tweet, this time announcing her decision to step back from the industry.