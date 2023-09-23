Guinness World Record for longest hair makes India's Sidakdeep Singh Chahal haircare celebrity

This video shows 15-year-old Sidakdeep Singh Chahal, who gained the Guinness World Record title for “longest hair on a teenager (male).”

Sidakdeep Singh Chahal, a 15-year-old boy from Greater Noida, in the Indian province of Uttar Pradesh, has entered his name in the Guinness World Records 2024 book for having the longest hair.



Chahal, who follows Sikhism, has never cut his hair to honour his religious beliefs. Presently, his hair has grown to a length of 146 cm (4 ft 9.5 in).

Chahal shared how, as a kid, he was unhappy with his long hair and “begged” his parents to get rid of it.

But as he got older, he began to take better care of his hair and realised that it was an important aspect of who he was.

He says, "I follow Sikhism and we are forbidden from cutting our hair...I had to take a lot of care of the hair to get it to this length.”

But how does he keep his hair in good condition?

Chahal described how his mother assists him in washing and combing his hair while discussing his haircare routine. “It would take an entire day if it wasn’t for the help of my mother,” he said.

Chahal typically wears a dastar (turban) to keep his head covered when not washing or drying, as is the tradition among Sikhs.

Chahal is expected to be featured in the Guinness Book of World Records 2024, holding the record for “longest hair on a teenager (male).”