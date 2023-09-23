Sarna Burgess, Brian Austin Green get candid on wedding plans

Sarna Burgess, Brian Austin Green are spilling the beans on their wedding plans

After announcing their engagement through the iHeartRadio podcast Oldish on Friday, Sarna Burgess and Brian Austin Green are opening up about wedding planning.

The happy couple followed their radio announcement with an adorable video of their blended family’s hands, where Burgess’ ring shined bright as she placed her hand at the top.



Spilling beans on their future plans, the couple, who have now been engaged for a couple of months told People that they haven’t yet thought of the wedding itself, but are glad that they’re past calling each other “boyfriend/girlfriend.”

"We haven't even talked about it at all. We had such a full busy life with things and four kids at home and we're in no rush. Honestly, I'm so grateful to be able to say he's my fiancé, not my boyfriend now,” shared Burgess.

To this, Green said, “We have a 15-month-old now,” referring to their son Zane Walker.

“She's honestly a mother to the other kids that are at the house, and it got to that point where it was like, it's not doing justice to what our relationship is,” he added, referring to his children from prior relationships.

Green also has sons Noah Shannon (aged 10), Bodhi Ransom (aged 9), and Journey River (aged 7) with his former spouse Megan Fox, as well as a son named Kassius Lijah (aged 21) from a previous relationship with Vanessa Marcil.