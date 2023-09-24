 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Savannah Chrisley pays tribute to late ex-fiance Nic Kerdiles

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 24, 2023

Savannah Chrisley pays tribute to late ex-fiance Nic Kerdiles
Savannah Chrisley pays tribute to late ex-fiance Nic Kerdiles

Savannah Chrisley's ex-fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, passed away in a fatal motorcycle crash on Saturday. 

The TV personality has broken her silence on the matter and paid a heartfelt tribute to the former ice hockey star, whom she dated for almost three years (2017-2020) and remained engaged to from 2018 to 2020, reports TMZ.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Savannah posted a picture featuring herself holding hands with Nic and captioned the post, "Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today ... I miss you and I love you."

She added, "I'll forever save our last messages of 'I love you'... please send me a sign that you are ok...."

Savannah Chrisley pays tribute to late ex-fiance Nic Kerdiles
Savannah Chrisley pays tribute to late ex-fiance Nic Kerdiles

The TV personality then enlisted some of Nic's favourite food items saying, "Maybe it'll be through a ham and cheese crepe or pasta with white sauce or maybe even your favourite carrot cake."

Savannah concluded by saying, "We loved hard... and I can't wait to ride bikes along the beaches of heaven with you one day." 

She also posted a video of themselves kissing and wrote, "I am still hoping that you'll respond to my text." 

More From Entertainment:

Pete Davidson's latest relationship leaves fans astonished, amused video

Pete Davidson's latest relationship leaves fans astonished, amused
Kevin Bacon reveals of destroying a 'haunted' house beside his Connecticut farm

Kevin Bacon reveals of destroying a 'haunted' house beside his Connecticut farm

King Charles 'frustrated' by 'soap opera' that Prince Harry brings in life

King Charles 'frustrated' by 'soap opera' that Prince Harry brings in life
King Charles told to not 'lecture' people after 'arrogant' France trip video

King Charles told to not 'lecture' people after 'arrogant' France trip
Nick Cannon labels Kenneth Petty as 'Detrimental' for Nicki Minaj

Nick Cannon labels Kenneth Petty as 'Detrimental' for Nicki Minaj
Britney Spears to get financial gains from re-release of 'Crossroads' video

Britney Spears to get financial gains from re-release of 'Crossroads'

Savannah Chrisley's ex-fiance Nic Kerdiles dies in motorcycle crash

Savannah Chrisley's ex-fiance Nic Kerdiles dies in motorcycle crash
Adele to Doja Cat: 'I am a huge fan'

Adele to Doja Cat: 'I am a huge fan'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘ultimately lost the war’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘ultimately lost the war’
Meghan Markle is ‘risking it all’ with her memoir

Meghan Markle is ‘risking it all’ with her memoir
Prince Harry is loving night free from Meghan Markle's ‘exhausting showbiz whirl'

Prince Harry is loving night free from Meghan Markle's ‘exhausting showbiz whirl'
Brian Austin Green admires Shannen Doherty’s ‘fighter’ spirit amid cancer battle

Brian Austin Green admires Shannen Doherty’s ‘fighter’ spirit amid cancer battle