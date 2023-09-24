Savannah Chrisley pays tribute to late ex-fiance Nic Kerdiles

Savannah Chrisley's ex-fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, passed away in a fatal motorcycle crash on Saturday.

The TV personality has broken her silence on the matter and paid a heartfelt tribute to the former ice hockey star, whom she dated for almost three years (2017-2020) and remained engaged to from 2018 to 2020, reports TMZ.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Savannah posted a picture featuring herself holding hands with Nic and captioned the post, "Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today ... I miss you and I love you."

She added, "I'll forever save our last messages of 'I love you'... please send me a sign that you are ok...."

The TV personality then enlisted some of Nic's favourite food items saying, "Maybe it'll be through a ham and cheese crepe or pasta with white sauce or maybe even your favourite carrot cake."

Savannah concluded by saying, "We loved hard... and I can't wait to ride bikes along the beaches of heaven with you one day."

She also posted a video of themselves kissing and wrote, "I am still hoping that you'll respond to my text."