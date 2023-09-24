 
Russell Brand faces new allegations of inappropriate physical contact at college 

Russell Brand has been hit with more allegations of sexual assault as his former classmate accused him of making unwanted physical contact with female pupils during his time at Italia Conti Performing Arts School.

Russell Brand has been hit with severe accusations of rape, sexual assault, and controlling behaviour during the height of his fame from 2006 to 2013.

The 48-year-old actor has denied all the accusations and has labelled them as criminal.

According to Metro, he has now been accused of inappropriate touching underneath what he called his "cloak of love."

The actor was expelled from the school on account of breaching its code of conduct reportedly related to drug-taking and truancy, just after one year of getting in.

In an interview with The Mirror, Brand's former classmate Tony Brown said, "Brand started wearing a large black coat, which he called his cloak of love. He would get behind the girls, wrapping them in his coat and then making an unwanted physical contact underneath it."

Following Tony's accusations against Brand, the school has expressed concern regarding the claims and called on the concerned former pupils to contact the school if they experienced inappropriate behaviour at school.

