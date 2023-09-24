Selena Gomez confirms relationship status: Watch

Selena Gomez confirms relationship status

Selena Gomez debunked her dating rumors in a single lip-sync video, and fans are loving it!

Wearing a baggy, white T-shirt, and hair tied into pigtails, Selena lip-syncs to the audio, “Guess who has a boyfriend? Not me b--ch! Y’all be safe out there!” before waving goodbye to the camera.

Her fans were excited to see the Single Soon hitmaker in her goofy energy as some said it reminded them of her Alex Russo character from Wizards of Waverly Place.





“I have been missing Alex Russo…here you are queen,” one user wrote. Another fan commented: “Better to be single, healthy, and happy.”

On the other hand, a Twitter page dragged Selena for always reminding everyone that she’s single. “It's cringe and it's giving pick me. She is way too old for this.”

However, the Rare Beauty founder’s fans came to her defense, and how they find it “relatable and endearing.” “Being single is pick me now?? Be serious” wrote one user.

Previously, rumors circulated that Selena and The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart are dating. Just a week after the speculations, the 31-year-old singer wrote on her Instagram: “I LIKE BEING ALONE TOO MUCH. #iamsingle.”