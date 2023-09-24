Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon dazzles Madrid at Brava Music Festival 2023

Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Leon, 26-year-old songstress, graced the stage at a concert in Madrid, Spain, this past Saturday.

The eldest child of the queen herself, showcased her talent at the Brava Madrid Music Festival 2023, held at IFEMA, while donning a scanty silver string bikini paired with maroon track pants.

Known by her stage name, Lolahol, Lourdes complemented her outfit with glistening silver eyeshadow and an extended chrome manicure. Adding to her distinct style, Lourdes sported a dangling diamond belly ring and an assortment of petite tattoos scattered across her body during her performance.

The dancer, who had previously turned heads in a sheer, patterned dress during Vogue Fashion Night Out in Madrid just two days earlier, adorned herself with oversized hoop earrings and multiple pendant necklaces.

Her sleek, ebony locks cascaded down in a straight fashion as she gracefully moved about the stage. At one juncture in her set, she effortlessly slipped into the matching jacket for her track pants.

It's worth noting that Lourdes is the eldest of Madonna's six children, with the Queen of Pop herself being 65 years old. Lourdes pursued her education at the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance from 2014 to 2018. In August 2022, she ventured into the music scene under her alias, Lolahol.