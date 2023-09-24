Israel kills two Palestinians in West Bank despite ‘normalising’ ties with Islamic nations

Palestinians hold the Palestinian flag during a protest over tensions in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque, at Huwara checkpoint, near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on May 29, 2022. — Reuters

Israeli forces conducted a pre-dawn raid in the West Bank, resulting in the deaths of two Palestinians, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The Israeli army claimed that it had dismantled a militant "operational command centre" during the operation. The violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has intensified since early last year, with the West Bank witnessing a surge in clashes and incursions.

The Palestinian health ministry identified the two Palestinians killed in the raid as Osaid Abu Ali, 21, and Abd al-Rahman Abu Daghash, 32. The town of Tulkarem, where the incident occurred, saw the Palestinians fatally shot by live Israeli bullets to the head. An Israeli soldier was also injured during clashes in Nur Shams refugee camp near Tulkarem.

During the raid, the Israeli army claimed to have discovered observation devices, computers, and technological devices inside a building used as an alleged "operational command centre".

This incident is part of a broader pattern of increased army raids and Palestinian attacks on Israelis, as well as settler attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank. Israeli forces have been conducting various military operations and security measures in response to the rising tensions.

In recent days, there has also been an escalation of unrest in the Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip, where Palestinians have been protesting daily along the border with Israel. The situation has led to drone strikes and clashes in the region, causing casualties on both sides.

The overall conflict has resulted in casualties on both sides, with Palestinians and Israelis losing lives. The recent developments underscore the ongoing volatility in the region and the challenges in achieving a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Normalisation with Islamic nations

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen Friday said that “six or seven” Islamic nations are expected to sign a normalisation agreement with Tel Aviv once Saudi Arabia joins the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan in the Abraham Accords.

In his address to the United Nations, Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that they are on the "cusp of historic peace" with Saudi Arabia.