Sunday, September 24, 2023
Prince Harry’s ‘gnashing teeth’ in as Prince William refuses to let ‘sleeping dog bowls lie’

Prince William’s ability to be ‘in and out’ of the same city that wound up leaving Prince Harry stuck in a NYC car chase has just been ridiculed.

Claims about it all have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She touched upon everything, in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

This piece starts off by referencing Prince William and reads, “Here was the next King of Great Britain, going to lengths to demonstrate that he was able to get some huffy-puffy in, right in the very middle of the same city where the Sussexes claimed they were victims of a ‘near catastrophic car chase’ only months ago.”

“Maybe he was not so willing to let sleeping dog bowls lie after all,” she later chimed in to say.

“Still, big picture, this week in New York represented quite the win for a) the monarchy and b) planet Earth, big pluses for everyone who likes crowns and their homes not being submerged by several feet of melted ice cap.”

“Meanwhile, over on the West Coast, the sound of gnashing teeth could be heard …” since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making it clear that “while they might have won a few battles, ultimately they have lost the war.”

