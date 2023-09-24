 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle tipped to 'sell' very 'juicy royal gossip' for her book

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 24, 2023

Meghan Markle is asked to keep her comments restricted to self in her upcoming memoir.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is rumoured of writing her own biography after husband Prince Harry, is asked to stay away from the Royal Family.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, expert Christine Ross said: "The publisher knows that people would be dying of curiosity to see what she might reveal."

She added: "Keeping her comments on the royal family to a minimum would probably benefit her in the long run, but publishers probably want her to reveal a bigger more juicy gossip because that is what really sells.

“I think she will struggle to balance what is best for her and her image, and what the publishers want to sell,” Ms Ross then noted.

The comments come days after Meghan and Harry return from Düsseldorf for Invictus Games.

More From Entertainment:

How Kate Middleton uses 'sofa chat' to solve fights between her kids video

How Kate Middleton uses 'sofa chat' to solve fights between her kids
Malibu Mayor launches probe into Kourtney Kardashian’s fake party permit

Malibu Mayor launches probe into Kourtney Kardashian’s fake party permit
Prince Harry’s ‘gnashing teeth’ in as Prince William refuses to let ‘sleeping dog bowls lie’

Prince Harry’s ‘gnashing teeth’ in as Prince William refuses to let ‘sleeping dog bowls lie’
‘Yellowstone’ undergoes HUGE makeover for CBS premiere ‘Yellowstone’ undergoes HUGE makeover for CBS premiere

‘Yellowstone’ undergoes HUGE makeover for CBS premiere ‘Yellowstone’ undergoes HUGE makeover for CBS premiere

‘Petty’ Prince William ‘stopping traffic’: ‘Game, set, match’

‘Petty’ Prince William ‘stopping traffic’: ‘Game, set, match’
Kim Kardashian announces Usher’s Super Bowl 2024 headline set

Kim Kardashian announces Usher’s Super Bowl 2024 headline set

Prince William needs to face past mistakes

Prince William needs to face past mistakes
Andrew Tate's made women’s blood vessels to ‘burst’ for ‘coercive control’

Andrew Tate's made women’s blood vessels to ‘burst’ for ‘coercive control’
Kylie Minogue talks racy outfit in 'Padam Padam': ‘It’s about being yourself’

Kylie Minogue talks racy outfit in 'Padam Padam': ‘It’s about being yourself’
Prince Harry’s becoming ‘more Kardashian’ each day video

Prince Harry’s becoming ‘more Kardashian’ each day
Josh Brolin pays tribute to ‘fierce’ wife Kathryn on 7th wedding anniversary

Josh Brolin pays tribute to ‘fierce’ wife Kathryn on 7th wedding anniversary

‘Pseudo-celeb’ Prince Harry is worth less than ‘cheap’ Inter Miami tickets video

‘Pseudo-celeb’ Prince Harry is worth less than ‘cheap’ Inter Miami tickets