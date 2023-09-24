Meghan Markle tipped to 'sell' very 'juicy royal gossip' for her book

Meghan Markle is asked to keep her comments restricted to self in her upcoming memoir.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is rumoured of writing her own biography after husband Prince Harry, is asked to stay away from the Royal Family.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, expert Christine Ross said: "The publisher knows that people would be dying of curiosity to see what she might reveal."

She added: "Keeping her comments on the royal family to a minimum would probably benefit her in the long run, but publishers probably want her to reveal a bigger more juicy gossip because that is what really sells.

“I think she will struggle to balance what is best for her and her image, and what the publishers want to sell,” Ms Ross then noted.

The comments come days after Meghan and Harry return from Düsseldorf for Invictus Games.