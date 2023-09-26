 
menu menu menu
world
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Russian playgrounds turn into parade grounds as children prepare for war

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

An older child handles a rifle as part of the new military training in Russia. — CNN/Telegram
An older child handles a rifle as part of the new military training in Russia. — CNN/Telegram

Since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has gone to great extents to improve its military with state-of-the-art ammunition to military assistance from other countries.

The militarization of Russia's public schools has accelerated, propelled not by a spontaneous upsurge in patriotic sentiment but rather by the Moscow government.

The nation is transforming its playgrounds into parade grounds, with nursery-grade children participating in marching practice wearing military uniforms and older children learning to dig trenches, throw grenades, and shoot with real ammunition.

Russia's schools are glorifying military service, forming "voluntary companies," and changing the national curriculum to emphasise the defence of the motherland, as it prepares its children for war, CNN reported.

A quarter of a million people participate in the activities of the 10,000 so-called "military-patriotic" clubs that are currently present in Russian schools and colleges, according to Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov.

The clubs are part of a comprehensive curriculum overhaul, including mandatory military-patriotic values classes and updated history books emphasizing Russian military achievements.

Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law in August introducing a mandatory "Fundamentals of Security and Defense of the Motherland" course in schools.

Subsequently, the education ministry promoted courses including military excursions, military-sports games, meetings with military personnel, and drone classes.

According to the ministry, high school students would also be taught to use live ammunition “under the guidance of experienced military unit officers or instructors exclusively at the firing line."

An Education Ministry document uncovered by the Russian independent media outlet Important Stories revealed that the program is designed to instil in the students “an understanding and acceptance of the aesthetics of military uniforms, military rituals and combat traditions."

The program, according to the document, is being tested this year and will be introduced in 2024.

More From World:

Gen Z's more vulnerable to online scams as compared to Baby Boomers

Gen Z's more vulnerable to online scams as compared to Baby Boomers
Senator Menendez vows to fight bribery charges. refuses to leave Congress

Senator Menendez vows to fight bribery charges. refuses to leave Congress
Major Daesh official captured in US helicopter raid in Syria

Major Daesh official captured in US helicopter raid in Syria
US govt shutdown: What does it mean and what are its impacts?

US govt shutdown: What does it mean and what are its impacts?

Afghan Taliban mull hiring Huawei to launch US-initiated mass surveillance plan

Afghan Taliban mull hiring Huawei to launch US-initiated mass surveillance plan

WATCH: Ireland 'sorry' after video of black gymnast girl being denied medal breaks Internet's heart video

WATCH: Ireland 'sorry' after video of black gymnast girl being denied medal breaks Internet's heart
Spain's Almendralejo town outraged after local young girls’ AI-generated nudes flood social media

Spain's Almendralejo town outraged after local young girls’ AI-generated nudes flood social media

Iran's Bandar Abbas refinery blast leaves one dead, four injured

Iran's Bandar Abbas refinery blast leaves one dead, four injured
Taiwan golf ball factory fire kills nine, leaves 100 injured

Taiwan golf ball factory fire kills nine, leaves 100 injured
WATCH: 14-foot alligator with woman's half-eaten body in its jaws killed in Florida video

WATCH: 14-foot alligator with woman's half-eaten body in its jaws killed in Florida
Sicilian Mafia boss Denaro dies in custody eight months after arrest

Sicilian Mafia boss Denaro dies in custody eight months after arrest
Toddler among 3 killed in Florida shooting as dispute erupts over dog sale

Toddler among 3 killed in Florida shooting as dispute erupts over dog sale