Pete Davidson breaks Kim Kardashian’s heart with new Madelyn Cline romance 

Monday, September 25, 2023
Pete Davidson broke her former lover Kim Kardashian’s heart by dashing her hopes of a romantic reunion.

After the comedian parted ways from his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders, it was reported by Heat Magazine that Kim wanted to reconcile with him.

An insider even told the publication that the reality TV megastar “reached out” to the King of Staten Island actor and they have been talking on phone since.

The source alleged that Kim wants to take the “next step to reuniting as boyfriend and girlfriend, however, is a process that will take time, but she’s willing to be patient.”

But it seems like Davidson has no intention of reuniting with The Kardashians star as he has moved on with Madelyn Cline.

Confirming their romance, an insider revealed that Davidson and Cline are officially “dating,” which means no reconciliation with Kim Kardashian.

“They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning,” the insider said of Davidson and Cline while speaking to Us Weekly.

“They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats.”

