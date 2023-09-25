Prince William calls for probe into Meghan Markle missing ring: ‘It’s his mother’s legacy’

Prince William is concerned for the engagement ring of his sister-in-law Meghan Markle as it is his late mother, Princess Diana’s legacy.



William, the Prince of Wales, has also called for a probe into the Duchess of Sussex’s missing ring after the disappearance of it "set off alarm bells" at the Palace.

The Duchess has been spotted several times without her engagement ring since her appearance at the Women of Vision Award in New York in May, which even led many to speculate that she is getting divorce from Prince Harry.

When Meghan still did not wear her ring, worth approximately $465,000, during her recent appearance at the Invictus Games, the firm panicked, an insider alleged to New Idea Magazine.

Representatives of the Sussexes have claimed that the ring, whose real owner was the late Princess Diana, is "being fixed" after some of the stones had become loose.

But its continued absence has William worried. "None of it makes sense that she’d not be proudly wearing it in Germany," the insider said of Meghan.

"And it’s safe to say it has set off alarm bells at the Palace," the insider noted before revealing that William is trying to find answers on his own about the missing and very valuable piece of jewellery due to his rift with Prince Harry.

"He’s putting the word out through mutual friends that he wants to know what’s going on," the source shared, adding that the Prince of Wales will not rest until he discovers the jewellery piece.

"Not knowing where they are is disturbing for William. He’s always protective of his mother’s legacy and her jewellery was such an important part of that," the insider added.

Before concluding, the source said, "The memories he has of her wearing each piece will never go away."