Prince Harry can’t do anything without King Charles’ help

Prince Harry’s move away from the royal net has sparked a massive amount of questions regarding the royals’ personal credentials.

Claims about this have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

She started the entire chat off by refencing the duke’s success with The Invictus Games and said, “Of course, the Invictus Games was and is an unquestionable and massive success, and you’d have to imagine it will only grow in the years to come, but the fact is, this was a project started long ago and from firmly inside the royal tent.”

When compared to his post-royal life, “What has the Duke of Sussex got to show for himself for his post-palace years?” Ms Elser also asked.

This is due to the fact that many wonder, “What has he achieved for the greater good since he hightailed it out of Heathrow so that he could live his truth mercifully close to a Moon Juice outpost.”

“The answer is certainly not widespread US support” because “Harry is sitting on relatively low net approval ratings and no-one can blame conservative forces for this.”

“That same research that looked at US support for the Prince of Wales US visit found that those who voted for President Joe Biden were nearly twice as likely to be in favour of the future King’s visit,” she also added before signing off from the conversation.