Monday, September 25, 2023
Princess Anne has uncanny resemblance to Queen Elizabeth in latest pictures

Monday, September 25, 2023

The Princess Royal had an uncanny resemblance to her late mother, Queen Elizabeth, in her pictures from her royal engagement in Scotland on Monday.

According to a statement issued on the official Instagram account of the Royal Family, Princess Anne, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth "officially opened the Port of Aberdeen’s new Aberdeen South Harbour over the weekend."

The statement added that the Port of Aberdeen is now Scotland's largest berthage port. This new hub will boost vessels, projects, trade, and tourism in the area.

It said, "Her Royal Highness is involved with several maritime organisations."

Commenting on her picture a royal fan said, "The Princess is a great woman. Just like her mother."

Another said, "The Princess Royal is an incredible lady! In this purple outfit, she reminded me of her mum, Queen Elizabeth."



