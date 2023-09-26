After Qurans, mosque burned into ashes in Sweden; police launch arson probe

Eskilstuna Great Mosque, in southeastern Sweden, was destroyed by a fire on 25 September 2023.— Screengrab/Twitter

Swedish police are investigating a fire that burned down a mosque in Eskilstuna, central Sweden, as a possible case of arson.

The blaze occurred on Monday, causing extensive damage to the mosque, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

In a statement on their website, the police said "The investigation into the fire is continuing. Police will question witnesses and verify whether there were security cameras in the area."

Police have not made any arrests and are currently seeking witnesses and examining security camera footage in their ongoing investigation.

"The mosque is almost completely destroyed, nothing can be saved," mosque spokesman Anas Deneche told AFP.

Deneche mentioned that the mosque had been targeted in previous incidents of violence over the past year, and his family had faced threats.

However, he emphasised the need to wait for the police to complete their investigation before drawing any conclusions about the cause of the fire.

Approximately 15,000 to 20,000 Muslims reside in Eskilstuna, making the mosque an essentially religious and community centre for local residents.