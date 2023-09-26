Deborra-Lee Furness makes unexpected radio appearance post separation from Hugh Jackman

Deborra-Lee Furness, the estranged wife of actor Hugh Jackman, has broken her silence since the couple's announcement of their separation after 27 years of marriage.

In an unexpected twist, Furness responded to a cold call from Australian radio show The Kyle & Jackie O Show, surprising the hosts and listeners alike.

Host Kyle Sandilands, initially flustered by the accidental call, expressed his affection, saying, "We didn’t mean to actually call you. But now you’re here, we won’t go into it. We love you, we hope you’re well." Deborra-Lee Furness graciously responded, saying, "Thank you guys, I really appreciate it. You’re really sweet."

While Sandilands hinted at not wanting to delve into her recent divorce, he conveyed his support, "I just feel it’s too soon, I don’t want to get involved in anything. But we love you, and you ring us when you want to chat." Furness accepted their well wishes and ended the call on a positive note.

Sources have revealed that despite their separation, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are in regular contact and are committed to navigating this challenging period together. A source disclosed that they speak regularly, emphasizing that, "You just can't be married for 27 years, share two kids and suddenly stop speaking."

Hugh Jackman was recently spotted without his wedding ring during a bike ride in New York City, raising questions about the status of their marriage. When questioned by a photographer, Jackman acknowledged that it's a "difficult time."

It has been suggested that the separation had been a long time coming, with reports indicating that the couple had transitioned into more of a roommate situation. In their joint statement, released last week, Jackman and Furness expressed gratitude for their nearly three decades of marriage and affirmed that their family remains their "highest priority." Despite the changes in their relationship, it is clear that their connection endures.