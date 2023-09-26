Cruz Beckham shares heartwarming throwback with Snoop Dogg: Pic

Cruz Beckham, the 18-year-old son of football legend David Beckham and fashion icon Victoria Beckham, has delighted fans by sharing a cherished childhood memory on his Instagram Stories.

In a heartwarming throwback photo, Cruz is seen as a toddler, sitting on the grass with none other than the iconic rapper, Snoop Dogg.

The endearing snapshot captures a young Cruz making a funny face, while Snoop Dogg playfully pouts his bottom lip for the camera. Cruz captioned the image with a simple, '@snoodogg day 1,' showcasing the deep bond between the unlikely pair.

The friendship between Cruz Beckham and Snoop Dogg has stood the test of time, owing to Snoop's close connection with Cruz's father, David Beckham. Snoop revealed that their "natural attraction" began in the early nineties during his Death Row Records era and David's rise as a promising football prospect in England.

Speaking to MailOnline earlier this year, Snoop Dogg explained, "We love the same things. We love to win. We love to work hard. We’re family men, and people love us. We’re naturally attracted to each other. He created a family, and I created a family."

Their camaraderie even extended to a special guest appearance by David Beckham on Snoop's former reality show, "Father Hood," back in 2007, where they comically tried to introduce football to Snoop's children.

Reflecting on their enduring friendship, Snoop Dogg shared, "We’ve just grown as a friendship, as a brotherhood, and as a family."

Cruz Beckham, who is pursuing a career in music, has found a mentor in Snoop Dogg, drawing on the rapper's wealth of experience to guide his budding music career. The heartwarming throwback serves as a reminder of the enduring bonds formed through shared interests and values, transcending fame and age.