Puppy love: Adam Britton, BBC croc expert, admits raping 40 dogs at his shelter

A 2016 picture of Britton's pet dog Bolt (L) and Adam Britton (R).—Facebook/BigWaveProductions

In a shocking development in Australia, British zoologist Adam Britton, a prominent crocodile expert, has pleaded guilty to an array of disgusting crimes, the most disturbing of which are habitual sexual abuse and torture of young dogs at his animal shelter in Australia.

Britton, who had moved to Australia from West Yorkshire, admitted to sexually abusing puppies and torturing more than 40 dogs.

These crimes were not limited to animals under his care but also extended to his pets, Swiss Shepherds named Ursa and Bolt, whom he subjected to sexual abuse for nearly a decade.

The extent of cruelty reached such horrifying levels that Britton would film these acts of brutality in what he referred to as his "torture room," a shipping container equipped with recording equipment.

The footage was then posted online for others to witness, adding another layer of depravity to the situation.

Adam Britton, known for his association with esteemed broadcasters like David Attenborough and his work with organisations such as the BBC and National Geographic, faced charges that were so grotesque that Chief Justice Michael Grant took the extraordinary step of clearing the courtroom of both the public and security staff before the prosecution detailed the facts of the case.

Prosecutors revealed that Britton had exhibited a sadistic sexual interest in animals, particularly dogs, dating back to at least 2014.

His crimes involved luring pet owners into giving up custody of their dogs through online platforms like Gumtree Australia, promising them good care. Instead, he subjected these animals to extreme suffering, including sexual exploitation, torture, and death.

While Adam Britton's wife, Erin, worked as a wildlife ranger and met Prince Harry, she reportedly did not know about her husband's disturbing activities and has since changed her surname.

Britton's crimes have deeply shocked the public, and his case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance against animal cruelty and the need for strict legal measures to protect animals from harm.

He has been remanded in custody since his guilty plea and will face sentencing submissions on December 13.