 
menu menu menu
world
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Over 100 lives lost in wedding hall fire in Iraq

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Over 100 lives lost in wedding hall fire in Iraq. x/SardarSattar
Over 100 lives lost in wedding hall fire in Iraq. x/SardarSattar

A fire erupted during a wedding ceremony at an event hall in the northern Iraqi town of Al-Hamdaniyah, resulting in the loss of over 100 lives and leaving more than 150 individuals injured, as reported by state media and health officials.

Health authorities in Nineveh province have confirmed the grim toll, saying that "100 individuals have tragically lost their lives, with over 150 sustaining injuries in the fire at a marriage hall in Al-Hamdaniyah." 

The preliminary count was verified by a spokesperson for Iraq's health ministry in a statement to AFP.

The tragic incident unfolded in the district of Al-Hamdaniya in Iraq's northern Nineveh province, as disclosed by Iraq's state news agency INA. A photograph shared by the Iraqi news agency Nina portrayed brave firefighters battling the ferocious blaze at the wedding hall.

In response to this devastating tragedy, Iraq's Prime Minister has issued a directive, urging officials to mobilise all possible resources and efforts to provide immediate relief and support to those affected. The call to action was conveyed through a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The initial death toll stands at more than 100, with an additional 150 individuals injured during the fire that engulfed a wedding celebration in the district of Hamdaniya, within Iraq's Nineveh province. Local sources anticipate that this somber count may further rise as authorities continue their efforts to comprehensively account for all attendees.

The fire tore through a spacious event hall located in the north-eastern region, with reports suggesting that fireworks ignited during the celebration may have been the catalyst, according to statements from local civil defence officials as reported by state media.

A harrowing video captured by a Reuters correspondent at the scene depicted firefighters courageously navigating the charred wreckage of the building in their tireless pursuit of survivors.

Preliminary findings indicate that the building's construction materials were highly flammable, which significantly contributed to the rapid and tragic collapse of the venue, as reported by state media.

In the wake of this calamity, ambulances and medical teams were promptly dispatched to the site, courtesy of both federal Iraqi authorities and authorities in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, as confirmed in official statements. 

This is a developing story. Please visit back for more updates...

More From World:

New York judge finds indictment-plagued Donald Trump liable for financial deception

New York judge finds indictment-plagued Donald Trump liable for financial deception
Biden makes history by joining striking US car workers

Biden makes history by joining striking US car workers
Suicidal tendencies 'everywhere' among Afghan women, UN Security Council told

Suicidal tendencies 'everywhere' among Afghan women, UN Security Council told
Hunter Biden sues Donald Trump's former lawyer Rudy Giuliani for computer fraud

Hunter Biden sues Donald Trump's former lawyer Rudy Giuliani for computer fraud

Puppy love: Australia shocked as Adam Britton, BBC croc expert, admits raping 40 dogs

Puppy love: Australia shocked as Adam Britton, BBC croc expert, admits raping 40 dogs
China unveils white paper outlining President Xi Jinping's vision for shared future

China unveils white paper outlining President Xi Jinping's vision for shared future

No surprise: Modi's BJP top anti-Muslim hatemonger in India, report reveals

No surprise: Modi's BJP top anti-Muslim hatemonger in India, report reveals

After Qurans, mosque burned into ashes in Sweden; police launch arson probe

After Qurans, mosque burned into ashes in Sweden; police launch arson probe
Resurrection: Russian commander Viktor Sokolov 'killed by Ukraine comes to life' in conference

Resurrection: Russian commander Viktor Sokolov 'killed by Ukraine comes to life' in conference
WATCH: Donald Trump poses with 9mm Glock with his face on it in South Carolina

WATCH: Donald Trump poses with 9mm Glock with his face on it in South Carolina
PM Modi's BJP behind 80% of anti-Muslims incidents reported in India: report

PM Modi's BJP behind 80% of anti-Muslims incidents reported in India: report
South Korea to hold first military parade after decade amid hawkish stance against North Korea

South Korea to hold first military parade after decade amid hawkish stance against North Korea