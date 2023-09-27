 
menu menu menu
health
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
By
M. Waqar Bhatti

Over 80,000 prescription errors reported in Pakistan during last year

By
M. Waqar Bhatti

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Customers buy medicine from a medical supply store in Karachi, Pakistan February 9, 2023. — Reuters
Customers buy medicine from a medical supply store in Karachi, Pakistan February 9, 2023. — Reuters  

  • Errors reported at three leading health facilities in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.
  • 96% errors accepted, recognised by prescribing physicians, surgeons.
  • "Medication errors sixth leading cause of death in developed countries."

ISLAMABAD: Over 80,000 prescription errors have been reported in Pakistan during the last year at three leading health facilities in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi where physicians and surgeons prescribed either a wrong medicine, wrong dose, or did not care about drug-drug interaction which could have proved fatal for the patients. 

This was revealed in a report by clinical pharmacists during a ceremony to mark the World Pharmacists Day 2023 on Tuesday, The News reported. 

“Of these 80,000 prescription errors, 96% errors were accepted and recognised by the prescribing physicians and surgeons and they rectified their prescriptions in consultation with clinical pharmacists to ensure patient safety," Sardar Shabbir Ahmed, President of the Pakistan Pharmacists Association (PPA), said. 

Senior government officials, including Additional Secretary Health Kamran Rehman Khan, Vice Chancellor Health Services Academy (HSA) Prof Shahzad Ali Khan, Director Registration from Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Fakhruddin Amir, senior pharmacists and other officials, attended the ceremony.

Sardar Shabbir Ahmed, Chief Drug Inspector, Islamabad, maintained that medication errors were the sixth leading cause of death in developed countries like the United States where around 7,000-9,000 people annually die as a result of medication errors.

Additionally, hundreds of thousands of other patients experience but often do not report an adverse reaction or other medication complications, he said, adding that the total cost of looking after patients with medication-associated errors exceeds $40 billion each year in the US alone.

“In these circumstances, there is an urgent need to introduce clinical pharmacy services at all the public and private health facilities to prevent deaths and disabilities due to medication errors and adverse drug reactions”, he said, adding that promotion of community pharmacy services could also help in managing Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), including diabetes and hypertension in Pakistan.

The Pharmacists Association president further called for the establishment of pharmacovigilance centres across Pakistan to detect, monitor and prevent adverse drug reactions to ensure patient safety.

Prof Khan also highlighted the role of pharmacists in patient safety, saying at a time when patients were being overburdened with ‘irrational prescriptions’ by physicians and surgeons, trained and qualified pharmacists could prevent patients from physical and financial harm.

“All I want to advise the pharmacists of Pakistan to build their capacity and get the knowledge so that they could challenge the physicians and surgeons who often commit errors while prescribing medicines to the patients”, he said.

“Doctors’ job is to diagnose a disease while it is the pharmacists’ duty to prescribe the right medicine in the right dose for the cure,” he added.

He maintained that many departments and programs which were currently run by the doctors, including the immunisation program, should be managed and run by trained and qualified pharmacists like in other countries of the world and added that the role of pharmacists was also very important in ensuring access to medicines in the country.

“Unfortunately, in most of the hospitals, pharmacists are engaged in preparing lists of medicines for tenders; they are assigned the role of storekeepers and dispensing medicines to the patients. This is not the role and responsibility of a pharmacist”, he said and urged pharmacists to come up with innovative ideas to become entrepreneurs instead of job seekers.

Additional Secretary Health Kamran Rehman Khan deplored that although there were around 670 pharmaceutical companies registered with the DRAP in Pakistan, hardly 10 companies were able to export their products to the stringent markets as the majority were not following the international standards and good manufacturing practices in the pharmaceutical industry.

“Pharmacists can play an important role in introducing good manufacturing practices in our pharmaceutical industry and make our drugs acceptable for the entire world”, he said, adding that with better quality medicines, Pakistan could earn billions of dollars by exporting medicines to the world, especially the African countries.

DRAP official Amir, Zafar Bakhtawari, Ahsan Bakhtawari, and office-bearers of the PPA also spoke during the ceremony. 

More From Health:

Dengue cases surge past 10,000 in Taiwan

Dengue cases surge past 10,000 in Taiwan

Cough syrup deaths in other countries spin US into action against lax toxic testing

Cough syrup deaths in other countries spin US into action against lax toxic testing
Alarming: UK to have more premature deaths as result of soaring inflation

Alarming: UK to have more premature deaths as result of soaring inflation
Crackdown intensifies as cases of vision loss surge in Punjab

Crackdown intensifies as cases of vision loss surge in Punjab
Punjab caretaker govt bans non-sterile eye injections causing vision loss

Punjab caretaker govt bans non-sterile eye injections causing vision loss
Substandard injections affect eyesight of 40 diabetes patients in Lahore

Substandard injections affect eyesight of 40 diabetes patients in Lahore
This groundbreaking therapy becomes lifeline for blood cancer patients

This groundbreaking therapy becomes lifeline for blood cancer patients
This symptomless disease sneaks up on you: TV doctor warns of silent killer video

This symptomless disease sneaks up on you: TV doctor warns of silent killer

World Alzheimer's Day 2023: Here is all that you need to know about this brain disease

World Alzheimer's Day 2023: Here is all that you need to know about this brain disease
Want to live long, and healthy? This 100-year-old lady shares her STRONG secrets

Want to live long, and healthy? This 100-year-old lady shares her STRONG secrets
I find time management challenging. What should I do?

I find time management challenging. What should I do?
Elon Musk's Neuralink gets nod to implant chips in human brains

Elon Musk's Neuralink gets nod to implant chips in human brains