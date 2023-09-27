 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner spotted together again after cheating allegations

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner spotted together again after cheating allegations
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner spotted together again after cheating allegations 

Jennifer Garner stepped out with ex-husband Ben Affleck in Santa Monica just days after she was spotted getting intimate with him in a car.

The 13 Going on 30 star attracted severe backlash after she and Affleck were caught hugging each other in a car in Los Angeles, even though they were accompanied with their daughter Seraphina.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, Garner and Affleck appeared friendly during their reunion, following which, he dropped her off in his black Mercedes-Benz luxury car.

The couple, who parted ways in 2018 after 13-year marriage, are parents to three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, whom they happily co-parent.

Their appearance comes after social media users accused Affleck of cheating on his wife Jennifer Lopez, with whom he recently marked his first wedding anniversary, with Garner.

After their Los Angeles outing, critics brutally ripped Garner for being a “homewrecker,” as they alluded that she is trying to get Affleck back to her and get him to divorce JLo.

“Jennifer Garner is a homewrecking (expletive) and Ben Affleck is a cheating drunk,” one angry user wrote at the time, “Let them toxic exes be together. JLO needs to grab all her money and run.”

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham ironically talks of ‘happy family’ after public feud with Nicola, Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham ironically talks of ‘happy family’ after public feud with Nicola, Brooklyn
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry pay $12,000 to attend event hosted by Kevin Costner?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry pay $12,000 to attend event hosted by Kevin Costner?
'Euphoria' creator opens up about HBO's efforts to help Angus Cloud

'Euphoria' creator opens up about HBO's efforts to help Angus Cloud
Simon Cowell faces big blow as longtime pal makes SHOCKING move

Simon Cowell faces big blow as longtime pal makes SHOCKING move
Kate Middleton reveals Princess Charlotte is very keen dancer video

Kate Middleton reveals Princess Charlotte is very keen dancer
Amber Heard is The Joker in ‘Batman’: ‘Feeds on chaos & thrives on destabilizing’

Amber Heard is The Joker in ‘Batman’: ‘Feeds on chaos & thrives on destabilizing’
Johnny Depp used ‘dirty’ tactics to manipulate Amber Heard during libel trial?

Johnny Depp used ‘dirty’ tactics to manipulate Amber Heard during libel trial?
Travis Kelce breaks silence on rumored romance with Taylor Swift: Watch video

Travis Kelce breaks silence on rumored romance with Taylor Swift: Watch
‘Suits’ star Patrick J. Adams trying to diss Royal family with Meghan Markle snaps? video

‘Suits’ star Patrick J. Adams trying to diss Royal family with Meghan Markle snaps?
Blac Chyna reveals new romance with rapper Derrick Milano: Pic

Blac Chyna reveals new romance with rapper Derrick Milano: Pic
Kate Middleton, Prince William knock down Meghan Markle, Prince Harry yet again

Kate Middleton, Prince William knock down Meghan Markle, Prince Harry yet again
Princess Beatrice makes first public appearance amid reports she is planning for second baby

Princess Beatrice makes first public appearance amid reports she is planning for second baby