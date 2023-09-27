Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner spotted together again after cheating allegations

Jennifer Garner stepped out with ex-husband Ben Affleck in Santa Monica just days after she was spotted getting intimate with him in a car.



The 13 Going on 30 star attracted severe backlash after she and Affleck were caught hugging each other in a car in Los Angeles, even though they were accompanied with their daughter Seraphina.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, Garner and Affleck appeared friendly during their reunion, following which, he dropped her off in his black Mercedes-Benz luxury car.

The couple, who parted ways in 2018 after 13-year marriage, are parents to three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, whom they happily co-parent.

Their appearance comes after social media users accused Affleck of cheating on his wife Jennifer Lopez, with whom he recently marked his first wedding anniversary, with Garner.

After their Los Angeles outing, critics brutally ripped Garner for being a “homewrecker,” as they alluded that she is trying to get Affleck back to her and get him to divorce JLo.

“Jennifer Garner is a homewrecking (expletive) and Ben Affleck is a cheating drunk,” one angry user wrote at the time, “Let them toxic exes be together. JLO needs to grab all her money and run.”