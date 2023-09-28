Kate Middleton has found 'friend' in 'different generation royal'

Kate Middleton has found a friend in Sophie Wessex to confide in with her new royal role.

The Princess of Wales is seemingly getting close to the Duchess of Edinburgh to deal with her problems.

Royal expert Jennie Bond tells OK! magazine: "Sometimes it seems strange to realise that these are two different generations of royals as they seem much closer. But, especially after all that has happened - not only with the queen’s death but with Harry and Meghan leaving and Andrew getting 'sacked' - the two couples have formed a tight bond.

"I think William and Catherine feel they can confide in Edward and Sophie and there are so few people a royal can entrust with their thoughts and feelings. Both Sophie and Catherine have a common touch…perhaps because they lived 'normal' lives before marrying. They connect with the people they meet and look as if they really want to chat. They are the new female stars of the show - elegant, engaging and empathetic,” she added.

She continued: "Sophie, in particular, is a wonderfully empathetic woman. The late Queen regarded her as another daughter, and - apart from one unfortunate scam when she was tricked by a News of the World reporter - Sophie has never put a foot wrong. And, because the age gap is not very great, she is a brilliant bridge between the generations."