 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Thursday, September 28, 2023
By
AFP

Reconstruction flood aid lagging for 'double victim' Pakistan: UN chief

By
AFP

Thursday, September 28, 2023

A volunteer paddles an inflatable tube as he evacuates a flood victim with his belongings, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Charsadda, Pakistan August 27, 2022. — Reuters
A volunteer paddles an inflatable tube as he evacuates a flood victim with his belongings, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Charsadda, Pakistan August 27, 2022. — Reuters 

  • Pakistan's case "litmus test for climate justice," UNSG says.
  • "Pakistan is still waiting for much of the funding," he says.
  • "Delays undermining people’s efforts to rebuild their lives."

A year after deadly floods inundated a third of Pakistan, the broken promises to rebuild the country present "a litmus test for climate justice," the head of the United Nations said Wednesday.

"Billions were pledged" by rich nations in the aftermath of the disaster, said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, "but the vast majority was in loans. And Pakistan is still waiting for much of the funding."

"Delays are undermining people’s efforts to rebuild their lives," the UN chief said during a special session dedicated to the catastrophe, adding that the Asian nation was "a double victim — of climate chaos and of our outdated and unjust global financial system."

Some $9 billion was pledged to help reconstruct Pakistan in January, though it is still reeling from the effects of the heavy monsoon rains, which displaced eight million people and killed some 1,700.

More than eight million residents in areas hit by the floods lack access to clean water, Guterres said, while noting that Pakistan is responsible for less than one percent of the greenhouse gas emissions that likely fueled last year’s "climate chaos."

"The countries that contributed most to global heating must contribute most to righting the harm it has done."

Guterres also called for the creation of a "loss and damage" fund for developing countries — many of which, like Pakistan, are at outsized risk of climate change despite contributing relatively little in the way of carbon emissions.

Such a fund was promised at COP27 late last year, though it has yet to take shape. It is on the agenda for this year’s COP28, to be hosted by the United Arab Emirates.

Calling again for the world to move away from fossil fuels, Guterres warned that climate change is no longer "knocking on everyone’s door."

"Today, it is beating that door down, from Libya to the Horn of Africa, China, Canada and beyond."

More From Pakistan:

Cracks within PTI legal team laid bare as lawyers engage in spat

Cracks within PTI legal team laid bare as lawyers engage in spat
Govt withdraws petition as SC set to hear Faizabad sit-in review pleas today

Govt withdraws petition as SC set to hear Faizabad sit-in review pleas today
All bound to abide by parliament's enacted laws: CJP Isa

All bound to abide by parliament's enacted laws: CJP Isa
After US-UK sojourns, Caretaker PM Kakar arrives in Saudi Arabia for Umrah video

After US-UK sojourns, Caretaker PM Kakar arrives in Saudi Arabia for Umrah
‘90% of beggars arrested abroad turned out to be Pakistani nationals’

‘90% of beggars arrested abroad turned out to be Pakistani nationals’
Meta issues guidelines to ‘protect election integrity’ in Pakistan

Meta issues guidelines to ‘protect election integrity’ in Pakistan
Gen Munir urges women to take part in KP's 'progress, development' video

Gen Munir urges women to take part in KP's 'progress, development'
Suspects behind substandard injections that led to patients’ loss of vision arrested video

Suspects behind substandard injections that led to patients’ loss of vision arrested
Initial report on delimitation of constituencies issued as ECP inches towards elections

Initial report on delimitation of constituencies issued as ECP inches towards elections
Next year’s Hajj operations to be 'fully digitised': IT minister

Next year’s Hajj operations to be 'fully digitised': IT minister
Weather update: Last monsoon spell to hit country from tomorrow

Weather update: Last monsoon spell to hit country from tomorrow
Faizabad sit-in: Pemra files plea to withdraw review petition after IB

Faizabad sit-in: Pemra files plea to withdraw review petition after IB