 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

What did Joe Jonas overhear Sophie Turner saying on ring camera?

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 28, 2023

What did Joe Jonas overhear Sophie Turner saying on ring camera?
What did Joe Jonas overhear Sophie Turner saying on ring camera?

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's marriage has hit the rocks, with Jonas reportedly filing for divorce in early September after four years of marriage. 

The bombshell revelation comes after Jonas allegedly caught Turner 'making disparaging comments about him' on their Ring camera, leading to what insiders call the "final straw" in their relationship.

According to an insider who spoke with US Weekly, the incident captured on their home security camera was the 'tipping point' in their marriage, though the exact details of what Turner said remain unknown. However, sources have indicated that it was enough to convince Jonas that their relationship had reached its breaking point.

TMZ had previously reported that the singer had witnessed his wife saying or doing something that made him realize their marriage was over. Despite attempts to quash the rumors, including a social media post by Jonas showcasing his wedding ring, he surprised Turner by officially filing for divorce on September 5.

"Joe is exploring the best options for his future," a source confirmed to Page Six on September 3, shortly before the divorce filing.

As the divorce proceedings unfolded, Turner, 27, filed a lawsuit against Jonas for what she referred to as "wrongful retention" of their two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1. Court documents obtained by Page Six indicate that Turner accused Jonas of withholding their daughters' passports to prevent them from leaving the United States.

Interestingly, the couple had reportedly made a joint decision in the winter of 2022 to relocate their family to the United Kingdom. This development, coupled with allegations that Turner preferred a partying lifestyle over family life, has added another layer of complexity to their ongoing legal battle.

The dissolution of this high-profile celebrity marriage has sent shockwaves through their fan base and the entertainment world at large, leaving many wondering about the future of the once-beloved couple.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West uses ‘body double’ on outings with Bianca Censori?

Kanye West uses ‘body double’ on outings with Bianca Censori?
Prince William sidelined by Prince Edward and Sophie? video

Prince William sidelined by Prince Edward and Sophie?

Did Kris Jenner's jealousy halt Corey Gamble's 'Yellowstone' debut? video

Did Kris Jenner's jealousy halt Corey Gamble's 'Yellowstone' debut?
2023 proves unlucky for Bruce Springsteen?

2023 proves unlucky for Bruce Springsteen?
Nicola Peltz avoids PDA with husband Brooklyn Beckham during Paris outing video

Nicola Peltz avoids PDA with husband Brooklyn Beckham during Paris outing
Kim Kardashian's acting debut on AHS draws praise and criticism video

Kim Kardashian's acting debut on AHS draws praise and criticism
Kourtney Kardashian's beef with Kim Kardashian gets worse

Kourtney Kardashian's beef with Kim Kardashian gets worse
Kate Middleton's strategy to handle Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drama revealed video

Kate Middleton's strategy to handle Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drama revealed
Meghan Markle to explore ‘Waleses & Sussexes’ strained relationship in memoir?

Meghan Markle to explore ‘Waleses & Sussexes’ strained relationship in memoir?
Brad Pitt divorce paved new path for Angelina Jolie's career?

Brad Pitt divorce paved new path for Angelina Jolie's career?
Inside David Beckham, Victoria Beckham married life after family drama

Inside David Beckham, Victoria Beckham married life after family drama
Khloe Kardashian keeps it real about nose job on The Kardashians Season 4

Khloe Kardashian keeps it real about nose job on The Kardashians Season 4