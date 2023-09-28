What did Joe Jonas overhear Sophie Turner saying on ring camera?

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's marriage has hit the rocks, with Jonas reportedly filing for divorce in early September after four years of marriage.

The bombshell revelation comes after Jonas allegedly caught Turner 'making disparaging comments about him' on their Ring camera, leading to what insiders call the "final straw" in their relationship.

According to an insider who spoke with US Weekly, the incident captured on their home security camera was the 'tipping point' in their marriage, though the exact details of what Turner said remain unknown. However, sources have indicated that it was enough to convince Jonas that their relationship had reached its breaking point.

TMZ had previously reported that the singer had witnessed his wife saying or doing something that made him realize their marriage was over. Despite attempts to quash the rumors, including a social media post by Jonas showcasing his wedding ring, he surprised Turner by officially filing for divorce on September 5.

"Joe is exploring the best options for his future," a source confirmed to Page Six on September 3, shortly before the divorce filing.

As the divorce proceedings unfolded, Turner, 27, filed a lawsuit against Jonas for what she referred to as "wrongful retention" of their two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1. Court documents obtained by Page Six indicate that Turner accused Jonas of withholding their daughters' passports to prevent them from leaving the United States.

Interestingly, the couple had reportedly made a joint decision in the winter of 2022 to relocate their family to the United Kingdom. This development, coupled with allegations that Turner preferred a partying lifestyle over family life, has added another layer of complexity to their ongoing legal battle.

The dissolution of this high-profile celebrity marriage has sent shockwaves through their fan base and the entertainment world at large, leaving many wondering about the future of the once-beloved couple.