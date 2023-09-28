 
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Kanye West uses 'body double' on outings with Bianca Censori?

Kanye West has sparked speculations that he may have been using a “body double” all along while on outings with Bianca Censori.

While discussing how the controversial rapper, who now goes by Ye, covers himself up and let the Yeezy designer not wear decent clothes, an expert shared her suspicion.

Speaking with The Sun, body language expert Judi James pointed out how “unusual” it is for an “arrogant-looking rapper” like Kanye to look so “submissive.”

Sharing her suspicions with the outlet, the expert said Kanye West could have been using a body double. “It could be fair to ask if it is always Kanye inside these cover-up outfits," she said.

“After all, it is a logical next step for him,” Judi added. "This would mean he does not even have to turn up anymore.

"He could perform a sneaky switch so he can take the odd day off,” the expert suggested.

Kanye West has been stirring controversies with his appearances alongside wife Bianca Censori in Italy by allegedly forcing her to wear “barely there” outfits.

Meanwhile, Kanye always covers himself up from head to toe.

