2023 proves unlucky for Bruce Springsteen?

2023 is proving to be a challenging year for rock legend Bruce Springsteen, who has postponed all of his shows this year as he set to recover from peptic ulcer disease.

Sharing the discouraging update on Instagram, the Glory Days crooner said, I “will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice,” adding, “With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024.”

The 74-year-old added, “Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”

Apart from the somber health update, the legendary rock musician had another untoward incident during one of his I’m on Fire tour concerts, which kicked off on February 1.

It started as the Dancing in the Dark rockstar made his way to the stage amid performance; however, he tumbled on the stairs with his electric guitar.

Recovering from the fall, Bruce continued the performance and concluded it by saying, “Goodnight, everybody.”