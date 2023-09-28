Is Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's budding 'romance' a PR stunt?

Fans are over the moon about the rumours of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance. However, not everyone is impressed.

Sharing her views on The View, co-host Sara Haines blasted the alleged union of the pair as a PR stunt.

Appearing on the Behind the Table podcast, the ABC talk show host aired her controversial take on the duo after disagreements emerged within the experts' panel on which current news should be on the show's agenda list.

"I can usually find something, but I'll let you know when I don't care. This is a p.r. stunt, this whole thing, and I'm just not that interested in it, because it feels like you're giving air to a publicity stunt," the 46-year-old added.

"She does not need more expensive concert tickets that are hard to get. Like, she's good. We're good," the broadcast journalist said.