 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Is Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's budding 'romance' a PR stunt?

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Is Taylor Swift, Travis Kelces budding romance a PR stunt?
Is Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's budding 'romance' a PR stunt?

Fans are over the moon about the rumours of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance. However, not everyone is impressed.

Sharing her views on The View, co-host Sara Haines blasted the alleged union of the pair as a PR stunt.

Appearing on the Behind the Table podcast, the ABC talk show host aired her controversial take on the duo after disagreements emerged within the experts' panel on which current news should be on the show's agenda list.

"I can usually find something, but I'll let you know when I don't care. This is a p.r. stunt, this whole thing, and I'm just not that interested in it, because it feels like you're giving air to a publicity stunt," the 46-year-old added.

"She does not need more expensive concert tickets that are hard to get. Like, she's good. We're good," the broadcast journalist said.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez reacts to Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner frequent outings

Jennifer Lopez reacts to Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner frequent outings
Patrick J.Adams deletes Meghan Markle's pictures

Patrick J.Adams deletes Meghan Markle's pictures

Barack Obama's honest script review spooks Netflix director

Barack Obama's honest script review spooks Netflix director
Empire State Building joins the Taylor Swift 'ketchup and seemingly ranch' craze

Empire State Building joins the Taylor Swift 'ketchup and seemingly ranch' craze
Henry Cavill's spy adventure 'Argylle' unveiled in action-packed trailer: Watch

Henry Cavill's spy adventure 'Argylle' unveiled in action-packed trailer: Watch
Meghan and Harry's environmental credentials questioned

Meghan and Harry's environmental credentials questioned

Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in Harry Potter films, dies at 82

Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in Harry Potter films, dies at 82
Kanye West uses ‘body double’ on outings with Bianca Censori?

Kanye West uses ‘body double’ on outings with Bianca Censori?
Prince William sidelined by Prince Edward and Sophie? video

Prince William sidelined by Prince Edward and Sophie?

Did Kris Jenner's jealousy halt Corey Gamble's 'Yellowstone' debut? video

Did Kris Jenner's jealousy halt Corey Gamble's 'Yellowstone' debut?
2023 proves unlucky for Bruce Springsteen?

2023 proves unlucky for Bruce Springsteen?
What did Joe Jonas overhear Sophie Turner saying on ring camera?

What did Joe Jonas overhear Sophie Turner saying on ring camera?