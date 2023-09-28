US general takes measures to safeguard family after Donald Trump's 'DEATH' comment

Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley stands by prior to US President Joe Biden awarding the Medal of Honor to retired Army Captain Larry Taylor for conspicuous gallantry during the Vietnam War, at a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, September 5, 2023.—Reuters

Outgoing US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley has announced that he will take measures to protect his family following comments made by former President Donald Trump.

Trump last week criticised Milley's handling of the chaotic US withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan in 2020 and said, without providing evidence, that "this guy turned out to be a Woke train wreck who, if the Fake News reporting is correct, was dealing with China to give them a heads up on the thinking of the President of the United States."

"This is an act so egregious that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH!" Trump said on September 22 on his Truth Social platform.

Milley, who has served for 44 and a half years, expressed his commitment to the US Constitution during an interview on CBS' 60 Minutes.

He also noted that he has implemented safety precautions in response to the comments made by Trump. While Milley did not specify the nature of these precautions, his statement indicates concerns for his and his family's safety.

Trump's remarks, made on his Truth Social platform, drew attention for their severity and unsubstantiated allegations. Milley's tenure as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff will conclude on September 30, adding a significant layer of sensitivity to the situation.

The comments by the former President have generated controversy and raised questions about the role of retired military officials in political discourse and the potential consequences of inflammatory rhetoric on individuals and their families.