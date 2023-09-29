George, Amal Clooney honor global change-makers at star-studded Albies event

George Clooney and Amal Clooney, the renowned Hollywood power couple, once again demonstrated their commitment to justice and change-makers from around the world at the second annual Albies event hosted by their Clooney Foundation for Justice.

Held at the prestigious New York Public Library, the event saw prominent co-host Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation, alongside key partners Microsoft, Versace, and Charlotte Tilbury Beauty.

A star-studded guest list graced the event, including Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, Julianne Moore, Scarlett Johansson, Mary J. Blige, Daniel Craig, Rachel Weisz, Greta Gerwig, and Noah Baumbach. Amal, 45, radiated in a dazzling white gown adorned with sparkly rhinestone netting, featuring spaghetti straps and a long train. George, 62, looked dashing in a sharp black tuxedo with a bowtie, proudly standing by her side.

The Albies, named in honor of Justice Albie Sachs, pay tribute to "brave individuals who, at great personal risk, have devoted their lives to justice." The foundation's recognition spans across diverse fields, including human rights, business, entertainment, fashion, and technology.

Dr. Denis Mukwege, a gynecologist and human rights advocate from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, received the organization's prestigious lifetime achievement award. Notably, the justice for women award was bestowed upon Niloofar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi, who reported on the tragic death of Mahsa Amini in Iran.

Other recipients included Truth Hounds, a Ukrainian rights group honored with the justice for survivors award, the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression, recognized with the justice for journalists award, and the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, lauded as the justice for democracy defenders award recipient.

George and Amal Clooney, established the Clooney Foundation for Justice in 2016, and successfully hosted the inaugural Albies event last September.