 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle has to ‘make a living’ somehow

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Meghan Markle has to ‘make a living’ somehow
Meghan Markle has to ‘make a living’ somehow

The vitriol attacks against Meghan Markle have just been bashed, by experts who believe they “have to make a living somehow.”

These admissions have been brought to light by editor Kuba Shand-Baptiste.

She broke everything down in her piece for iNews.

She began the conversation by saying, “I’ve been wondering about why the tide has turned so dramatically (again) for some time.”

“Neither Harry nor Meghan inspire any deep feelings within me, beyond a sort of surface-level enjoyment of what appears to be their genuine love for one another, their desire to forge their own path and to heal from trauma.”

“I’m also, as you can imagine, deeply disturbed by some of the more vitriolic attacks Meghan has faced, for no other reason than she is a black mixed-race woman.”

In the middle of her chat she also said, “And I don’t think recent charges of Meghan and Harry being ‘grifters’ or attention seekers (especially after that car chase) are fair either. Whether we want them around or not, they do have to make a living somehow.”

Before concluding, however, she also said, “Unfortunately, they are stumbling over how best to do that. And that’s OK too. They are simply out of their depth.”

More From Entertainment:

Sophie Turner's revealing letter fails to shift divorce battle to UK courts video

Sophie Turner's revealing letter fails to shift divorce battle to UK courts
Kate Middleton’s ‘worked very hard’ to walk out of Meghan Markle’s shadow

Kate Middleton’s ‘worked very hard’ to walk out of Meghan Markle’s shadow
DC Young Fly's partner Jacky Oh's cause of death revealed

DC Young Fly's partner Jacky Oh's cause of death revealed
Prince William is ‘mourning’ Prince Harry

Prince William is ‘mourning’ Prince Harry
Tyrese Gibson stands by his claims in lawsuit against Home Depot

Tyrese Gibson stands by his claims in lawsuit against Home Depot
Meghan Markle’s power is ‘a fantasy’: ‘Can never reshape people’s lives’

Meghan Markle’s power is ‘a fantasy’: ‘Can never reshape people’s lives’
Meghan Markle is ‘deluded’ and ‘determined’ to stay in the spotlight

Meghan Markle is ‘deluded’ and ‘determined’ to stay in the spotlight
Sophie Turner turns the tables on Joe Jonas with PROOF they planned to live in UK

Sophie Turner turns the tables on Joe Jonas with PROOF they planned to live in UK
Meghan Markle’s inclusion marks the ‘worst’ possible outcome

Meghan Markle’s inclusion marks the ‘worst’ possible outcome
George Clooney reveals twin kids are ‘headbangers’ and love ‘heavy metal’

George Clooney reveals twin kids are ‘headbangers’ and love ‘heavy metal’

Meghan Markle has ‘never been the solution’ to of structural racism

Meghan Markle has ‘never been the solution’ to of structural racism
Kate Middleton ‘secretly resents’ Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton ‘secretly resents’ Meghan Markle