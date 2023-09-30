 
Saturday, September 30, 2023
DC Young Fly's partner Jacky Oh's cause of death revealed

Saturday, September 30, 2023

DC Young Fly's partner Jacky Oh's cause of death revealed

DC Young Fly's partner, Jacky Oh's cause of death has been determined four months after she suddenly died at the age of 32. She reportedly died due to complications of cosmetic surgery.

It has been reported that she had undergone a cosmetic procedure which included liposuction and fat transfer to her butt.

According to TMZ, her surgery was completed on May 30, and she was prescribed Ciprofloxacin (an antibiotic), Oxycodone (a painkiller), and Ondansetron (anti-nausea).

It has been revealed that soon after the surgery, she began to have a headache. Jacky's surgeon advised her to take ibuprofen instead of Ondansetron.

Jacky was accompanied by her aunt on the night of May 31 and when she complained that her head was burning, her aunt called 911. However, she was found unresponsive before the arrival of the emergency medical response team and was declared dead at 11 p.m.

TMZ reports that the autopsy report of Jackie reveals that she had extensive bleeding of the skin around her torso and also had swelling in her brain.

