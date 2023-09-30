David Beckham sparks bizarre controversy ahead of Victoria Beckham PFW show

File Footage

David Beckham landed in trouble for kissing his 12-year-old daughter Harper Seven Beckham on lips, which many social media users find “inappropriate.”



The former football star shared a video on his Instagram featuring Harper applying makeup on his face as he got ready for Victoria Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week show.

While many found the video adorable, some users took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their concerns and rip David for sharing a smooch with his child.

“David Beckham this is wrong in so many ways. @victoriabeckham be a mother and explain why this is wrong,” one user commented on the video, as per OK! Magazine.

Another penned, "I supported the Beckhams years ago over this but now it’s just wrong. She’s not a baby/toddler anymore. She is almost a teenager, a young lady."

Others asked David to putt a “full stop” to this while dubbing it “weird,” while one user asked, "Why do they feel the need to share this?" adding, "Oops it’s the Beckhams, so silly me."

This comes just four months after David Beckham sparked controversy by giving Harper a kiss during Harry Styles’ concert, a photo of which he later uploaded on social media