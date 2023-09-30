 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

David Beckham sparks bizarre controversy ahead of Victoria Beckham PFW show

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 30, 2023

File Footage 

David Beckham landed in trouble for kissing his 12-year-old daughter Harper Seven Beckham on lips, which many social media users find “inappropriate.”

The former football star shared a video on his Instagram featuring Harper applying makeup on his face as he got ready for Victoria Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week show.

While many found the video adorable, some users took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their concerns and rip David for sharing a smooch with his child.

“David Beckham this is wrong in so many ways. @victoriabeckham be a mother and explain why this is wrong,” one user commented on the video, as per OK! Magazine.

Another penned, "I supported the Beckhams years ago over this but now it’s just wrong. She’s not a baby/toddler anymore. She is almost a teenager, a young lady."

Others asked David to putt a “full stop” to this while dubbing it “weird,” while one user asked, "Why do they feel the need to share this?" adding, "Oops it’s the Beckhams, so silly me."

This comes just four months after David Beckham sparked controversy by giving Harper a kiss during Harry Styles’ concert, a photo of which he later uploaded on social media

More From Entertainment:

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz face utter humiliation at nightclub, video goes viral video

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz face utter humiliation at nightclub, video goes viral
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are an ‘appalling' disgrace

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are an ‘appalling' disgrace
Prince Harry’s victimhood and lack of self-awareness is ‘laughable’

Prince Harry’s victimhood and lack of self-awareness is ‘laughable’
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reveal new name for son

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reveal new name for son
Kate Middleton wants Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘gone’ to take stock

Kate Middleton wants Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘gone’ to take stock
Meghan Markle’s downfall is sparking an ‘insatiable’ appetite

Meghan Markle’s downfall is sparking an ‘insatiable’ appetite
Meghan Markle has to ‘make a living’ somehow

Meghan Markle has to ‘make a living’ somehow
Sophie Turner's revealing letter fails to shift divorce battle to UK courts video

Sophie Turner's revealing letter fails to shift divorce battle to UK courts
Kate Middleton’s ‘worked very hard’ to walk out of Meghan Markle’s shadow

Kate Middleton’s ‘worked very hard’ to walk out of Meghan Markle’s shadow
DC Young Fly's partner Jacky Oh's cause of death revealed

DC Young Fly's partner Jacky Oh's cause of death revealed
Prince William is ‘mourning’ Prince Harry

Prince William is ‘mourning’ Prince Harry
Tyrese Gibson stands by his claims in lawsuit against Home Depot

Tyrese Gibson stands by his claims in lawsuit against Home Depot