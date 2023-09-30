UK M53 bus crash claims lives of driver Stephen Shrimpton, teen student Jessica Baker

This picture shows a coach that turned over at M53 in Wirral, Merseyside, UK while it was taking children to school. — X/@radionewshub

At least two people, a 15-year-old girl and a coach driver, died on Friday after their school bus overturned on a motorway, in Merseyside, UK on their way to school.

The coach struck a reservation on the M53 in Wirral, Merseyside, shortly after 8:00am as it was taking pupils to Calday Grange Grammar School in West Kirby and West Kirby Grammar School, according to Merseyside Police.

The police confirmed that 58 people were involved in the incident who, according to Joanne Clague, area director for North West Ambulance Service, were taken from the scene to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.

Merseyside Police said a 14-year-old boy was being treated in hospital with life-changing injuries.

The force said 52 casualties were taken to a clearing centre in Wallasey, 39 of whom were released with no need for further treatment, while 13 were treated for minor injuries, BBC reported.

The 15-year-old girl who died as a result of the crash has been revealed by authorities as Jessica Baker. Additionally, the family of the dead bus driver have named him as dad-of-two Stephen Shrimpton.

A GoFundMe Page has been launched to help his family after he left behind his partner and their two young children.

Emergency services including two air ambulances were called to the scene and the motorway was closed on Friday to allow for an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

Ch Supt Robson said officers were providing specialist support to the families involved.

"We also know that other children from both schools were on buses travelling in convoy with the bus involved and they witnessed the incident and they too will be provided with specialist trauma support," he added.

"I would also like to remind people that there is an investigation under way and would ask people to refrain from posting anything on social media that could hamper that investigation and not to speculate."

Simone White, director for children, families and education at Wirral Council, said the authority's focus was on "supporting the pupils, families, and wider school community".

Posting on X, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: "My heart goes out to everyone affected by the tragic accident on the Wirral this morning. Unimaginably sad news."

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan also offered her "deepest condolences" to the families of the two people killed in the "devastating" crash.

Merseyside Police said flight restrictions affecting drones and helicopters had been imposed around the area "to allow emergency services to respond to the crash".

A temporary airspace restriction was in place since 12:55pm.