entertainment
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Prince Harry needs help from ‘pivotal’ woman to ‘beg’ King Charles

Prince Harry has just been urged to turn to King Charles’ biggest weaknesses for forgiveness.

Insight into this has been presented by an inside source close to GB News.

This insider in question broke all their claims down, in a candid chat and started by pointing out the ‘pivotal’ strategy ploy Prince Harry is yet to utilize.

They were even quoted saying, “The division between state and family is sacrosanct so Camilla will be pivotal in all this.”

“She is the only one who will be in a position to advise [King Charles] who he will listen to.”

“She is a pragmatist and I’m sure she understands the importance of putting this saga to bed.”

Even one of the Queen’s closest friends say she is well known within Buckingham Palace, for being someone that believes in “Least said, soonest mended.”

Recently, Queen Camilla’s official companion Fiona Shelburne, also known as Lady Lansdowne, recently sat down with the Sunday Times and addressed some issues, admitting, “Of course it bothers her, of course it hurts.”

“But she doesn’t let it get to her. Her philosophy is always, ‘Don’t make a thing of it and it will settle down—least said, soonest mended.’”

