David Beckham celebrates wife Victoria's Paris Fashion Week triumph

David Beckham, the former football legend, couldn't contain his admiration and love for his wife, Victoria Beckham, as he showered her with praise following the resounding success of her Paris Fashion Week show on Friday night.

The 48-year-old Beckham took to Instagram to share a touching moment of the couple in a warm embrace and sent heartfelt congratulations to his 49-year-old wife.

Captioning the post, David wrote, "The calm after the storm. We are so proud of you as always… Once again you outdo even your high standards x we love you x." The couple's public display of affection has once again captured the hearts of their fans.

Victoria Beckham, the renowned fashion designer, beamed with pride as she took center stage at her Spring/Summer 2024 Paris Fashion Week show in the romantic backdrop of the French capital.

After the successful runway presentation, Victoria celebrated with a star-studded afterparty, attended by close friend Eva Longoria and other notable celebrities from the fashion world.

Even the younger generation of the Beckham family joined in on celebrating Victoria's triumph. Son Romeo, 21, shared a supportive message on social media, reposting a clip from Vogue France showing his mother's triumphant catwalk walk, with the caption: "So proud love you mum," accompanied by red heart emojis. He also shared Victoria's post, expressing gratitude to her muses and proclaiming his love.

Victoria reciprocated the love by reposting David's heartfelt snapshot on her own account, writing, "Love you so much @davidbeckham."

The Beckham family made a united front to support Victoria on this special occasion, marking her third collection showcase in France. Husband David, daughter Harper, and sons Cruz and Brooklyn were seated front and center during the fashion show. David, in particular, seemed deeply captivated by the presentation, sharing a clip of the runway on his social media with the simple caption: "No words needed" and a white heart emoji.

This isn't the first time Victoria has left David speechless with her recent endeavors. Her campaign for her fragrance collection had set pulses racing and further cemented her status as a force to be reckoned with in the world of fashion and beauty. The Beckham power couple continues to thrive, both in their respective careers and in their unwavering support for one another.