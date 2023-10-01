‘Terrorists’ carry out attack in heart of Ankara

This video shows the moment the terrorist detonated the bomb near ministry buildings in Ankara, Turkey.

Two police officers slightly injured in the attack.

Security forces surrounded the area with barriers.

Authorities launch investigation into the terrorist attack.

Two terrorists carried out a bomb attack on Sunday outside the ministry buildings in Ankara with one of them blowing himself up while the other was "neutralised" by authorities, the Turkish interior minister said.



Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said two police officers were slightly injured during the attack that echoed through the Turkish capital Ankara.

“Two terrorists, who arrived in a light commercial vehicle in front of the gate of the General Directorate of Security, carried out a bomb attack. One of the terrorists blew himself up,” wrote Ali Yerlikaya, the minister, on X.



He added that one blew himself up and the other was "neutralised", which usually means was killed. "Our struggle will continue until the last terrorist is neutralised," Yerlikaya wrote.



A loud explosion in the Kizilay area, in the heart of the city, was reported at around 9:30am local time followed by reports of gunfire.



Security forces have since set up barriers in the area, while TV footage showed bomb squads working near a parked vehicle in the area, located near the Turkish Grand National Assembly and other government buildings.

Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into the terrorist attack, according to Anadolu Agency.

Following the explosion, police forces took increased security around the area.



The main Ataturk Boulevard was closed to traffic due to the explosion, close to one of the gates of the Grand National Assembly.

Special operations police also were dispatched to the scene.

The Grand National Assembly will open in the afternoon after a 3-month break.



Turkish media earlier reported that an explosion was heard near the parliament and ministerial buildings, and broadcasters showed footage of debris scattered on a street near the Interior Ministry.

Reuters footage showed soldiers, ambulances, fire trucks and an armoured vehicle gathered near the centre of Turkey's capital, where police had blocked several nearby roads.