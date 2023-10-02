Ron DeSantis to reject any offer of VP from Donald Trump

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis talks with journalists after meeting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the latter's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, on April 24, 2023. — Reuters

As the race to secure the Republican Party nomination for the 2024 presidential election intensifies, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis rejected any possibility of accepting an offer to become former US President Donald Trump's running mate, as he earlier termed the 77-year-old incompetent to run the country.

In an interview Sunday, Ron DeSantis told Fox News that he was running for president, and he would not be accepting such an offer.



Earlier, the republican forerunner Trump took a jab at his other party candidates saying he did not see a potential running mate.

“They’re all job candidates,” Trump said Wednesday about his GOP candidates, in a clip before an interview.

The 45-year-old Governor said Sunday: "We need somebody that can serve two terms. We need somebody that can win states like Georgia and Arizona, which Donald Trump cannot do or did not do, even though candidates like McCain and Romney had no problem winning those states."

“They’ll do anything, secretary of something. They even say VP. I don’t know. Does anybody see any VP in the group? I don’t think so,” the criminally charged former president said about his GOP contenders.



Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, US August 12, 2023. — Reuters

In an interview Friday, the Republican nominee DeSantis called Donald Trump incapable of resolving tough challenges alongside warning his party of defeat, were the ex-commander-in-chief to become GOP candidate for 2024 elections.

DeSantis said Friday: "I don't think he can win the election. I could win the election… I don’t think he can actually get the job done that we need to do."

The governor also added: "We need accountability for what this government did to this country with the Covid restrictions, mandates, and lockdowns. Donald Trump is not going to do that."

Ron DeSantis asserted confidently that indictment-stricken Trump can be defeated by him in the party’s nomination, claiming that he is capable of getting the job done, pointing towards a number of issues the US is facing.

While aiming at President Joe Biden he said: "I think we need accountability for what this government did to this country with the Covid restrictions mandates and lockdowns. Donald Trump is not gonna do that… He's not going to clean house at the CDC, NIH, or FDA. I will do that. I will get the job done."

While excoriating, the Republican presidential candidate had said: "[Donald Trump] is not showing up he's missing in action he owes it to voters to show up and defend his record."

"I think he thinks he can take a juice poll and then people don't get to vote that's not the way the system works. You got to go earn votes so I'm showing up I'm showing that."

The four-time-indicted Trump has been leading the Republican 2024 GOP presidential nomination race by a double-digit margin, with the Florida Governor tailing behind.